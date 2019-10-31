UFC President Donates Additional $25k to Find Aniah Blanchard

by Alabama News Network Staff

A reward is up to $30,000 for information about the missing stepdaughter of an Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight.

The president of the mixed martial arts fighting league, Dana White, tweeted a video saying he’s offering $25,000 in the case of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard. The money is in addition to a $5,000 reward offered by Governor Kay Ivey.

The Southern Union State Community College student was last seen October 24, in Auburn.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter, Walt Harris.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into her whereabouts. The reward is for information leading to a conviction.

Police later found her damaged car in Montgomery. Montgomery is about 55 miles from Auburn.

Please share. If anyone has any information on Aniah Blanchard, please call *HP or 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/v5xPpIVZHq — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2019

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)