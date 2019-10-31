Veteran says Presidential Medals and Sensitive Documents Stolen from Car

by Jerome Jones

A decorated Air Force Veteran is asking for help today, after he says some of his military medals, and various sensitive federal documents were stolen from his car at his North Montgomery apartment.

Lt. Arnold McGee (Ret.) says that sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 Tuesday night, he went to his car and when he opened the door he could tell someone had been inside of it.

McGee says his first instinct was to check his back seat where he kept a bag containing his federal documents and medals.

When asked why he was riding with the sensitive materials, he said “certain important things I keep with me. When I move they move.”

He believes that someone was watching him as he went into his apartment, and went into the car while he was inside changing clothes.

“It’s kind of like someone was watching me, and what they grabbed, they really don’t realize what they have,” say’s McGee.

In a police report he filed, it says one bag containing federal military papers, and one black laptop was stolen. The report also says that entry was unforced.

Mcgee says the items are very sentimental to him and he is not interested in prosecuting whoever is responsible, he just wants his things back.

“It may not have any significant value , but to me it says i served my country, and as a decorated veteran, im just trying to get them back.”

If you have information that could lead to the items being returned please call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

You can remain anonymous.