$105,000 Reward Now Being Offered in Case of Missing Aniah Blanchard

by Rashad Snell

The reward for Missing Person Aniah Blanchard has increased. CrimeStoppers has confirmed that Ali Abdelaziz, Chief Executive Officer of Dominance MMA has pledged an additional $25,000 bringing the total amount of rewards offered to

$105,000.00.

All rewards offered is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

Governor Kay Ivey is offering $5,000 from the Governor’s office. UFC President Dana White and UFC Athlete Jon Jones added another $25,000 each. An anonymous family from Homewood Alabama has also offered an additional $25,000.

CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett advise that numerous persons and groups have called and offered donations to be added to the reward amount but will not be added until donations have been properly confirmed by their staff.

If you have any information regarding the location Aniah Blanchard, you may also call CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833- AL1-STOP.