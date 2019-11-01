11 Montgomery Public Schools Make “Lowest Performing Schools in Alabama” List
Nearly a dozen Montgomery Public Schools have been named in this year’s legislature mandated list of the lowest performing schools in Alabama.
Compared to the 2018 list released last January, 4 schools were removed from the list and replaced with 4 new under-performing schools. A majority of the systems “failing schools” stayed on the list.
The schools on the list are:
Bellingrath Middle
Capitol Heights Middle
Davis Elementary
Dunbar-Ramer
Goodwyn Middle
Highland Gardens Elementary
Jefferson Davis High
Nixon Elementary
Robert E. Lee High
Southlawn Middle
Sidney Lanier Senior High
The four schools to make it off of the 2018 list are:
Carver Senior High School
Fews Secondary Acceleration Academy
Highland Avenue Elementary
Park Crossing High School