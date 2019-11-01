11 Montgomery Public Schools Make “Lowest Performing Schools in Alabama” List

by Jalea Brooks

Nearly a dozen Montgomery Public Schools have been named in this year’s legislature mandated list of the lowest performing schools in Alabama.

Compared to the 2018 list released last January, 4 schools were removed from the list and replaced with 4 new under-performing schools. A majority of the systems “failing schools” stayed on the list.

The schools on the list are:

Bellingrath Middle

Capitol Heights Middle

Davis Elementary

Dunbar-Ramer

Goodwyn Middle

Highland Gardens Elementary

Jefferson Davis High

Nixon Elementary

Robert E. Lee High

Southlawn Middle

Sidney Lanier Senior High