A Gradual Warming Trend Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure will be the main weather feature over the area throughout the weekend. Mornings start out chilly but afternoons warm nicely. Abundant sunshine overhead will keep it nice and dry both days. A gradual warming trend gets underway as we head into next week. Daytime highs will manage lower to mid 70s by midweek. Moisture begins increasing late in the week and we could see a few showers starting Thursday. Another frontal boundary makes a run at us on Friday. This system should help increase the chance for rain and possibly storms. A surge of dry and cooler air comes in behind the front next weekend. In the mean time, a reminder to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed this Saturday.