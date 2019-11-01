ASU Host Town Hall with Congressional Black Caucus Members

by Jerome Jones

On Friday, Alabama State University hosted Congresswoman Terri Sewell, (D) Alabama, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus for a town hall meeting.

Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Representative Karen Bass, (D) California, was also at the meeting.

The meeting was part of the caucus’ “National Listening Tour.” The tour is designed to address critical issues facing the African American community. The meeting focused on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The importance of HBCU’s and how to strenghten them was one topic.

ASU students, facutly and staff were able to engage the Congresswomen with questions about student load debt, funding for HBCU’s, voter suppression, and different ways to strengthen HBCU’s.

“I have seven HBCU’s in my district, and we understand the importance of making sure we have adequate funding and that we provide better opportunities and more resources to our HBCU graduates,” said Sewell.