Bullock County Inmate Found Dead in Cell, ADOC Reveals Death 3 Weeks Later

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections says it is investigating the death of a state prison inmate.

The department announced in a statement Thursday that Marcus Green, 34, of Birmingham died at Bullock County Correctional Facility in Union Springs on October 6.

Department officials say a correctional officer found Green unresponsive, during a routine nighttime check. He was lying on his back in bed.

Green was taken to the facility’s health care unit but couldn’t be saved.

According to reports, department spokeswoman Linda Mays says the cause of death is pending final autopsy results.

The agency didn’t respond to emails seeking an explanation of its more than three-week delay in revealing Green’s death.

