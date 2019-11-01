Cool Afternoons And Cold Nights Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a cold start to the month of November, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s around sunrise Friday morning. Temperatures only rebound into the upper 50s to around 60° this afternoon, despite abundant sunshine. You’ll need to bundle up for high school football this evening. Expect temperatures in the 40s between 7 and 10PM, though fortunately winds subside. With a clear sky and light to calm winds overnight, temperatures drop back into the low to mid 30s by early Saturday morning. A frost advisory is in effect for a large chunk of our viewing area through Saturday morning. You’ll want to bring any cold sensitive plants inside.

Temperatures recover into the low 60s Saturday afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine. Saturday night looks cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost could also be possible early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures moderate out a bit next week. Monday may feature more cloudiness, but temperatures should warm into the upper 60s to near 70°. Monday night looks milder, with lows in the low 50s. Temperatures could warm into the 70s next Tuesday and Wednesday (closer to seasonal norms) ahead of our next weather system. A cold front could approach the area late next week, though potential rain looks fairly unimpressive with this system due to preceding dry conditions. However, we may see more clouds and at least a small chance for rain next Thursday and Friday. The front could bring another cooldown and November chill next weekend.