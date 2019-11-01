Selma University Hosts ‘Day of Unity’ Celebration and Fundraiser

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The fundraising effort to help prevent a shutdown at Selma University continues with a big “Day of Unity” celebration on campus Saturday.

University officials said Unity Day is part of the effort to rally supporters — and raise money for the financially strapped private christian institution.

They said the event will feature — marching bands — dance squads — a radio-thon — and food and fun for the entire family.

University officials said the school is at a critical crossroads — so they’re reaching out to the community for help.

“We need all the help that we can receive from our graduates and pastors, and people of good will. Because Selma University has touched the lives of many peoples, teachers, doctors, lawyers, pastors, particularly because that’s our main niche, training preachers for the pulpit and pastorial ministries. Now is the time for them to come to our aid and give back,” said Selma-U President Alvin Cleveland.

Cleveland said the university is trying to raise $2 million dollars to cover its debts — plus make capital improvements.

He said the money would also be used to move forward with plans to build a new dormitory on the campus — and to restart the school’s athletics program.

“We want people to know that we’re still moving forward. We’re not thinking about closing or anything like that. We’re just about restructuring and moving forward,” said Cleveland.

On campus festivities kick off at around 10 Saturday morning — and wrap-up at around 2.

For more information about how you can help the school — go to www.selmauniversity.edu.