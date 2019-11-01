State Releases “Failing Schools List”
The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools. It is required by state law under the Alabama Accountability Act.
In our area, 11 schools in Montgomery Public Schools made the list. The only other system to have more schools was Birmingham City Schools, which had 16.
Overall, 75 schools statewide made this year’s list.
Parents who have children in a school that is on the failing schools list have the option to transfer their child to a non-failing school or to send their child to private school, with the possibility of a tax credit to help with tuition.
The factors that determine whether a school is included in the failing schools list is slightly different than the annual School Report Card, which assigns a letter grade to schools. The latest report cards were issued last month.
Here are the schools in the Alabama News Network viewing area that made the failing schools list:
BULLOCK COUNTY
South Highlands Middle School
Bullock County High School
CONECUH COUNTY
Hillcrest High School
DALLAS COUNTY
Keith Middle-High School
Southside High School
Tipton Durant Middle School
LINDEN CITY SCHOOLS
George P. Austin Junior High School
Linden High School
LOWNDES COUNTY
Calhoun High School
Central High School
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Bellingrath Middle School
Capitol Heights Middle School
Davis Elementary School
Dunbar-Ramer School
Goodwyn Middle School
Highland Gardens Elementary School
Jefferson Davis High School
Lanier High School
Lee High School
E.D. Nixon Elementary School
Southlawn Middle School
SELMA CITY SCHOOLS
Selma High School
R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy (formerly R.B. Hudson Middle School)
WILCOX COUNTY
ABC Elementary School
J.E. Hobbs Elementary School
Wilcox Central High School
Camden School of Arts & Technology