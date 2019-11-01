State Releases “Failing Schools List”

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools. It is required by state law under the Alabama Accountability Act.

In our area, 11 schools in Montgomery Public Schools made the list. The only other system to have more schools was Birmingham City Schools, which had 16.

See more on Montgomery Public Schools

Overall, 75 schools statewide made this year’s list.

Parents who have children in a school that is on the failing schools list have the option to transfer their child to a non-failing school or to send their child to private school, with the possibility of a tax credit to help with tuition.

The factors that determine whether a school is included in the failing schools list is slightly different than the annual School Report Card, which assigns a letter grade to schools. The latest report cards were issued last month.

Here are the schools in the Alabama News Network viewing area that made the failing schools list:

BULLOCK COUNTY

South Highlands Middle School

Bullock County High School

CONECUH COUNTY

Hillcrest High School

DALLAS COUNTY

Keith Middle-High School

Southside High School

Tipton Durant Middle School

LINDEN CITY SCHOOLS

George P. Austin Junior High School

Linden High School

LOWNDES COUNTY

Calhoun High School

Central High School

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Bellingrath Middle School

Capitol Heights Middle School

Davis Elementary School

Dunbar-Ramer School

Goodwyn Middle School

Highland Gardens Elementary School

Jefferson Davis High School

Lanier High School

Lee High School

E.D. Nixon Elementary School

Southlawn Middle School

SELMA CITY SCHOOLS

Selma High School

R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy (formerly R.B. Hudson Middle School)

WILCOX COUNTY

ABC Elementary School

J.E. Hobbs Elementary School

Wilcox Central High School

Camden School of Arts & Technology