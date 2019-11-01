Sunny Days, Cold Nights; Frost Advisory Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

FANTASTIC-LOOKING FRIDAY: It is a very cold start to the day with 30s in all locations. Our Friday and this first day of November will feature tons of sunshine and cool temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Clear and cold for the high school games in the state tonight; temperatures will fall into the 40s.

FROST ADVISORY TONIGHT: Overnight tonight, the combination of clear, cold, and calm conditions will allow for areas of patchy frost to develop. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender and sensitive plants from the cold. The advisory is in effect 11 PM tonight until 9 AM Saturday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will continue to feature more sun than clouds with highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Overnights will be clear and cold, with lows in the 30s expected both mornings, with areas of frost.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tomorrow evening, Auburn hosts Ole Miss (6:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 54 at kickoff, into the 40s by halftime.

TIME CHANGE: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend; we will set the clocks back one hour late Saturday night, which means you should get an extra hour a sleep. But we are going to start seeing those earlier sunsets and the sunset time on Sunday will be 4:53PM CST.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The mainly sunny, dry weather will continue into next week, with temperatures slowly moderating, highs return to the lower to mid 70s. Moisture levels will rise a bit by Thursday and Friday with some outside risk of scattered showers, but rain amounts, if any, should be light.

IN THE TROPICS: At 500 AM AST, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Rebekah was located near latitude 40.6 North, longitude 29.0 West. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the east near 20 mph and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and the post-tropical cyclone is expected to dissipate this afternoon or tonight. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms are persisting nearly 1000 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Development of this this disturbance, if any, will occur during the next day or two while it moves generally westward across the central Atlantic. Thereafter, upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable for further development. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan