Alabama Democratic Party Elects New Chair and Vice Chair

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new chair and vice chair were elected to the Alabama Democratic Party on Saturday.

Representative Chris England was elected to the position of Chair of the Alabama Democratic Party by a majority of the State Democratic Executive Committee in Montgomery. Patricia Todd was elected to the position of Vice Chair.

“Today was monumental for Alabama Democrats, and I am honored to have been selected to serve as the Chair of our state party,” said Representative Chris England. “What we achieved today was historic and I’m extremely proud of the unity and engagement that demonstrated. I look forward to working closely with my colleague Patricia Todd and all of the party members to create a more diverse and inclusive state party. I would also like to extend my thanks to Tabitha Isner and Will Boyd, who have been tirelessly working to bring transparency and good faith to the party. Democrats work best when we work together, and I look forward to continuing this work with them and all Democrats as Party Chair.”

The meeting operated under the DNC-approved bylaws which were passed by a majority of Alabama Democrats on October 5th, 2019.

The vote came after SDEC members in attendance voted to remove Chair Nancy Worley and Vice Chair Randy Kelley.