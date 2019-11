Body Found During Search for Missing Tuscaloosa Man

by Mandy McQueen

A body has been recovered during a search in Hurricane Creek by the Tuscaloosa Swift Water Rescue Team.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a body was recovered near Holt-Peterson Cutoff Road while searching for 97-year-old Cecil McAllister.

The body has not been positively identified. The Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate.