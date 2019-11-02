Cold Again Saturday Night; Sunny And Mild Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny and cool November afternoon across central and south Alabama. The day began on a cold note with morning lows in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures only reached the low to mid 60s this afternoon despite a full day of sunshine. This evening turns cooler again with temperatures in the low 50s around 7PM prior to falling into the 40s through 11 PM. Expect a clear sky this evening and overnight with lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible north of highway 80, but it won’t be as widespread as this morning. A frost advisory is in effect for Marengo, Perry, Chilton, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties between 1 AM and 8AM Sunday.

Sunday looks sunny again with temperatures rebounding into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night won’t be as cold with lows in the upper 30s/near 40°. Clouds may increase a touch from the west Sunday night into Monday, but they won’t produce any rain.

Monday may not be as sunny as the weekend, but we’ll likely see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday night remains milder with lows near 50°. Tuesday and Wednesday may also feature a bit more cloudiness, but both days look milder and rain-free with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday night’s lows only fall into the low to mid 50s.

Our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday/Friday. Rain could be fairly widespread Thursday as a cold front sweeps into the state from the northwest. The front clears the area Friday, ending the chance for rain from north to south. Expect another cool-down heading into next weekend. Friday night lows temperatures likely fall into the 40s. Next Saturday and Sunday’s highs may only reach the 60s despite the return of sunshine.