Florida Man Killed in South Alabama Crash

by Mandy McQueen

A single-vehicle crash in Barbour County has claimed the life of a Florida man.

ALEA Sgt. Michael Simmons says Geraldo Jean Paul, 25, of Miami, was killed in a crash Friday when the vehicle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.

The accident occurred on US 82, approximately 15 miles west of Eufaula.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.