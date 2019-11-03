Longtime State School Board Member Ella Bell Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Longtime state school board member Ella Bell has died. She was 71 years old.

Bell represented District 5 for 19 years, which includes parts of Montgomery and much of West Alabama.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

“I’ll be in prayer for the family of State Board of Education member, Ella Bell,’ Gov. Kay Ivey said on Twitter.

“We shared a passion for the children of our state. She was an ardent champion of her district and will be missed. May the Lord be with her family and friends during this time,” Ivey said.

By virtue of her office, Gov. Ivey is the president of the state school board.

The Alabama Education Association released this statement via Twitter:

“Our deepest sympathies go to the family of AL State School Board member Ella Bell. She was a tireless advocate & strong voice for public ed & all educators who take care of Alabama’s students. Her leadership will be missed by AEA and anyone who is connected to an Ala school.”

Bell described her role this way:

“It is important for the State Board of Education to work closely with educators, parents, students, citizens, the business community, and government officials to continue to improve our schools. It is my goal to work with each of my fellow board members to continue to raise standards based on valid measures of knowledge, skills, and competency. Education is a vehicle that helps children succeed. As public servants, it is our job to steer that vehicle to the best of our ability.”

Bell was first elected in 2000. She received her B.S. from Tuskegee University in 1969, a Master’s degree from Alabama State University in 1974 and had pursued Doctoral work at the University of Alabama.

Here are other ways Bell was involved in the community, according to the Alabama State Dept. of Education:

•Tuskegee University Alumni Association

•Montgomery Area United Way Board

•SISTAS Inc. (support group for women surviving breast cancer)

•Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Montgomery Board Member

•Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Sorority

•Trinity Lutheran Church, Co-Chair of Board of Stewardship

•Chamber of Commerce National Government Committee

•Montgomery County Democratic Conference, Vice-Chairperson for Women’s Affairs

•Alabama Democratic Conference

•Spirit of Freedom Award from the City of Mosses in Lowndes County

•Three Citations from the governor for State Combined United Way Campaign

•Montgomery Area United Way Record Setting Fund Raiser for the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation

•Certificate of Appreciation from Alice McKinney, Chair of United Way

•Certificate of Appreciation from Day Street Baptist Church for Women’s Day Observance

•Outstanding Leadership Award from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference

•Outstanding Leadership Award from the Montgomery Community Action Agency

•Certificate of Appreciation from SISTAS Inc.

•Certificate of Appreciation from National Tots and Teens Inc.

•Certificate of Appreciation from Alabama Volunteers and Corrections

•Leadership Award for serving as President of the PTA from Carver High School

•Outstanding Leadership Award from Trinity Lutheran School

•Formerly employed with the Drop Out Prevention Center, Alabama State University