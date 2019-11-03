Milder With A Sun/Cloud Mix Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny and mild day across central and south Alabama. Despite starting the day in the 30s again for most of the area, temperatures rebounded into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Expect another chilly evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s under a mostly clear sky. Clouds may increase at times overnight, keeping low temperatures in the low 40s for the majority of the area. However, we’ll still see a fair amount of sunshine Monday morning.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky hangs around Monday night, holding low temperatures to the low 50s. We could see a stray shower or two late Monday night or very early Tuesday morning thanks to a bit of gulf moisture attempting to return to southeast Alabama. However, the vast majority of the area stays dry. A weak front travels through the area Tuesday, resulting in a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday may feature a bit more cloudiness, but high temperatures still reach the low to mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday night lows only fall into the low to mid 50s.

Our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday/Friday. Rain could be fairly widespread Thursday as a cold front sweeps into the state from the northwest. The front clears the area Friday, ending the chance for rain from north to south. Expect another cool-down heading into next weekend. Friday night low temperatures fall into the 40s if not the upper 30s. Next Saturday and Sunday’s highs may only reach the 60s despite a mostly sunny sky each day. Next Monday looks dry for now with highs in the mid 60s.