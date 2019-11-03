Pike Road Honors Local Veteran Heroes

by Justin Walker

The town of Pike Road honored our veterans Sunday during its annual Veterans Appreciation Ceremony.

“The town of Pike Road is honored to once again recognize the veterans who have made a difference in every single one of our lives,” Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said.

The memorial service was a way to honor local heroes who fought for our country and our freedoms. The guest speaker was Maxwell Air Force Base’s lieutenant colonel Paul Kurts. Kurts shared personal stories about his 21 years of experience in the Air Force.

“It’s been tiring at times, and so it’s so important to have the ongoing love and support of the citizens of this great nation so that we can continue the fight of keeping our country safe,” Kurts said.

We spoke with veteran Roy Smith, who says ceremonies like this mean a great deal of honor to him. But he’s seen a shift in the way veterans are respected.

“I feel like we have lost a lot of the meaning of patriotism in our country. The nationalistic attitude is frowned upon now but I think people forget how much we paid to have the freedoms that we have in this country,” Smith said.

A favorite part of the service is the dedication of bricks laid down on the pathway leading to the memorial.

This year, there are new twenty seven bricks- representing 27 new names of people who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedoms.

“I hope we touch people in a way that helps them, not only have a moment today where they think about the blessings we have Americans, but in a way that reminds them to do think about that everyday,” Mayor Stone said.

The service included local students from Pike Road High School leading the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. Auburn University of Montgomery ROTC Honor Guard presented the colors.

If you’re interested in purchasing a brick in honor of a lost loved one that served in the armed forces, you can find that information here.