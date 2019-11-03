Reputable Search & Recovery Crew Joins in Search for Aniah Blanchard

by Alabama News Network Staff

reputable search and recovery organization known as Texas EquuSearch has joined the search for missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

is an organization dedicated to searching for missing persons. The organization has been involved in several high-profile missing persons cases including Natalee Holloway. The group posted a flyer about Blanchard’s disappearance to help spread awareness about this case.

According to their , Texas EquuSearch has been involved in over 1,860 searches in the US, Aruba, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. The group has returned over 400 missing people home to their families safely.

Aniah Blanchard was last seen on October 23 in Auburn, Alabama. Blanchard’s black, 2017 Honda CR-V was found damaged at a Montgomery apartment complex.