Former LEAD Academy Principal Sues School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Recently fired LEAD Academy charter school president, Nicole Ivey, is accusing the academy of breaching her contract, supporting a culture of nepotism and discriminating against students with special needs.

Ivey says the school’s founder, Charlotte Meadows, has suggested the charter doesn’t have to obey nondiscrimination laws. The suit claims there’s an effort to encourage special needs students’ withdrawal.

The lawsuit also accuses Meadows of running her state Legislature campaign on school grounds and allowing her niece, campaign chair and father to work for the academy.

LEAD responded calling Ivey’s accusations “false and misleading.”

