Moderating Temps Through Midweek; Late Week Cold Front

by Ryan Stinnett

The calm and mostly dry weather continues as we roll into the first full week of November. Look for slowly moderating temps as highs return to the upper 60s today, followed by mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will increase from the 40s to the upper 50s as well. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds. We do note, an inverted trough will be working into the area overnight tonight, and it could squeeze out a few showers late tonight and early tomorrow, mainly over our eastern and southern counties. Rainfall will be light and spotty, and most locations will be remaining dry.

LATE WEEK FRONT: A cold front late in the week should bring some showers back to Alabama Thursday night and Friday, rainfall amounts look to be less than one inch, and there still appears to be no threat for severe weather. The front will exit the state on Friday, and we should see the rain end by the afternoon. Behind the front, expect drier and cooler air to settle into the state. Highs on Friday should be back in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The weather looks to be pretty good next weekend all across the state as it should be dry and cool, with lows in the 30s, while afternoon should be in the lower 60s. For now no weather woes expected next weekend for that BIG GAME in Tuscaloosa.

Have a magnificent Monday!

Ryan