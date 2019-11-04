Warming Through Midweek

by Shane Butler

A fairly mild weather pattern around here through midweek. Noticeably colder air will invade the state over the upcoming weekend and early next week. In the mean time, a few showers may pass over our east and southeastern counties tonight. A disturbance moving over northern Florida could send a few showers overnight. A cold front to our NW will swing through early on Tuesday but we don’t see anything but a wind shift with it. Temps will warm nicely with highs in the low to mid 70s through mid week. Another frontal boundary heads our way Thursday into Friday. This system will bring a round of showers with it. It moves through rather quiet and we don’t expect any thunder. High pressure returns and the skies clear out just in time for the upcoming weekend. Temps will be a bit colder with highs in the 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Much colder air may be setting up for the early half of next week. Some area could be flirting with the freezing mark. Stay tuned!