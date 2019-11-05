Edmundite Missions Dedicates New Community Rec Center in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom:

The Edmundite Missions held a dedication ceremony Tuesday afternoon for its new multi-million dollar community rec center in Selma.

The Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community and Recreation Center is nearly complete.

Church officials walked through and blessed each of the rooms in the facility.

The new center is equipped with a computer lab, weight room, office space, classrooms and a regulation sized basketball court.

Edmundite officials said the community rec center will also serve as a hub for many of the programs and services they offer to the community.

“This is not only a beautiful facility, it’s a much needed facility. We need something in Selma where young people will be able to have wholesome activities and be able to encounter good role models, and that’s what this facility will bring about,” said Archbishop Thomas Rodi.

Crews continue to put the finishing touches on the $3.2 million dollar facility. Edmundite officials said the center will officially open in January.