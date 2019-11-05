Montgomery City Council Unanimously votes down Amendment to Panhandling Ordinance

by Jerome Jones

At Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting, the Council unanimously voted no to an amendment to the proposed panhandling ordinance.

The amendment would have penalized drivers who hand money and other items to panhandlers from inside of their cars.

City leaders say the amendment was proposed to address a public safety issue.

Before the meeting began, the Southern Poverty Law Center held a press conference on City Hall steps to express their disapproval of the amendment and the original ordinance.

That original proposed ordinance would have charged panhandlers with a misdemeanor and jailed offenders for two days on the first offence.