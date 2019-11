by Alabama News Network Staff

MPD charged Tevin Booker, 23, with first-degree robbery in reference to a robbery of a business that occurred on Nov. 3. The robbery happened in the 5400 block of Wares Ferry Road. The adult male suspect robbed the business of cash at gunpoint.

There were no injuries.

Further investigation identified Booker as the suspect. Booker was taken into custody Monday by MPD patrol and charged.