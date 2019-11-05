Showers Late Week

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary pushes through and high pressure briefly moves overhead tonight into Wednesday. This helps keep it clear and dry around here for now. Wednesday will turn out to be another beautiful fall day. Another frontal boundary heads our way on Thursday. This system will bring in rain then followed by much cooler air. Rainfall amounts should be light with maybe a .25 to .50 in spots. The skies clear and a surge of dry/colder air moves into the region. Morning lows Friday and Saturday will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s. High pressure back over the area will provide ample sunshine throughout the weekend. Temps will manage mid to upper 60s both days. Big changes are on the way for next week. It comes with the passage of an Arctic front Monday. The coldest air so far of the fall will be moving in behind this frontal system. Morning lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Daytime highs will only manage upper 50s to lower 60s despite full sunshine.