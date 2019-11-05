Two Men Arrested in Rash of Andalusia Storage Unit Burglaries

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two men suspected in a rash of mini storage burglaries are being held on theft and burglary charges in the Covington County Jail.

Andalusia Police Department Capt. Jamey Wismer said the department has charged Eric Glenn Padgett, 46, of Andalusia, and Jeffery Oliver Pate, 47, of Opp, in the case. Each is charged with two counts of burglary III, one count of theft of property I and one count of theft of property II.

“We caught Mr. Padgett first on Sept. 11,” Wismer said. “That led us to information on Pate. It took us a little while to find him, but thanks to the hard work of an Andalusia patrolman, we were able to find Mr. Page in Opp, and with the help of the Opp Police Department and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, we made an arrest there.”

The second arrest occurred on Nov. 1.

Padgett, who had other outstanding charges, has been in custody since Sept. 11. Pate also had an outstanding failure to appear charge in a possession case, Wismer said.

Capt. Wismer expressed his appreciation to all who assisted in the investigation.

”We made Mr. Pate Facebook famous, and that led to some information about him,” Wismer said. “But it was the work of an Andalusia patrolman that made it possible for us to locate him in Opp.”

Bonds have not been set in the case.