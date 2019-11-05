Very Nice Days; Late Week Front Brings Rain and Cooler Temps

by Ryan Stinnett

An inverted trough over eastern portions of the state could squeeze out a few showers early this morning; rainfall will be light and spotty, and most locations will be remaining dry. Today will start off mainly cloudy, but the morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday should be the best day of weather of the week with plenty of sunshine, and pleasant temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

LATE WEEK FRONT: An approaching cold front late in the week will bring clouds and showers back to Alabama late Thursday and Thursday night. There won’t any surface based instability, so there is no risk of severe storms, and probably no thunder. Rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are expected. The rain ends early Friday and the day will be much cooler with temperatures perhaps holding in the 50s. The sky will begin to clear Friday night as temps fall through the 40s for the first round of those high school football playoff games.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another great weekend of weather across the state as we are forecasting sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. Lows Saturday and Sunday mornings will be mostly in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 60s, followed by mid to upper 60s Sunday.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The biggest college football game of the year is Saturday in Tuscaloosa; Alabama will host LSU (2:30p CT kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The weather will be perfect for football; cool and dry with the temperature around 57 at kickoff, falling into the low 50s by the final whistle. The sun will set at 4:52p CST in Tuscaloosa Saturday.

NEXT WEEK: A secondary surge of cool air arrives late Monday and for now the air looks too dry for any meaningful precipitation with that cold front. Expect much cooler and dry weather through mid-week, but another cold front will bring a chance of showers late in the week on Friday.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet with no signs of any tropical storm formation this week. However, hurricane season runs through the end of November, so we will keep an eye on the things, but typically as sea surface temperatures cool down we don’t see much tropical activity this time of year.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan