A Clean Slate

Montgomery Volunteer Lawyers Program

by Chris Searcy

The MVLP is holding an expungement clinic tomorrow at Flatline Church.

Here are the details about the expungement:

A non-felony charge (a misdemeanor criminal offense, a violation, a traffic violation OR a municipal ordinance violation) may be expunged if one of the following criteria are met:

– the charge was dismissed with prejudice

– the charge was no billed by a grand jury

– the defendant was found not guilty of the charge

– the charge was dismissed without prejudice more than two years ago, has not been refiled, and the defendant has not been convicted of any other felony or misdemeanor crime, any violation, or any traffic violation, excluding minor traffic violations, during the

previous two years.

A non-violent felony charge may be expunged if:

– the charge was dismissed with prejudice

– the charge was no billed by a grand jury

– the defendant was found not guilty of the charge

– the charge was dismissed after successful completion of a drug court program, mental health court program, diversion program, veteran’s court, or any court-approved deferred prosecution program AND more than one year has passed from successful completion of the program

– if the charge was dismissed without prejudice more than FIVE years ago, was not refiled, and have not been convicted of any other felony or misdemeanor crime, any violation, or any traffic violation, excluding minor traffic violations, during the previous FIVE years

– 90 days have passed from the date of dismissal with prejudice, no-bill, acquittal, or nolle prosequi and the charge has not been refiled