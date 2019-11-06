Clouds Increase Wednesday Night; Showers And Storms Thursday

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny and cool start to the day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures started off in the 40s for many locations, but they quickly rebounded into the 70s by midday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s today under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. This evening features a mostly clear sky with mild temperatures. They’ll hover in the low to mid 60s between 7 and 11PM. Expect increasing clouds overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday morning looks dry, but the chance for rain increases during the day as a cold front approaches from the north. A few thunderstorms are possible before the front arrives, but severe weather is not expected. Outside of the rain, expect a mostly cloudy to overcast sky throughout the day. Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures should still warm well into the 70s during the afternoon. Some post-frontal showers could linger into the evening, but most of the rain departs by early Friday morning. Expect lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds likely linger overheard much of Friday. They may begin to depart by Friday afternoon, allowing for a little bit of sunshine before sunset. However, Friday looks like a cool day with highs in the upper 50s to around 60°. Friday night lows fall into the 30s, and it’s going to be on the chilly side for Friday night football. Sunshine returns over the weekend, though temperatures stay on the cooler side. Expect highs in the low 60s Saturday, with mid to even upper 60s Sunday. Saturday night lows fall into the 30s, while Sunday night stays a bit more mild with lows in the mid 40s.

Another weather system approaches our area early next week. The chance for rain looks unimpressive at the moment, but another cold front passing through the state around next Tuesday could bring the coldest air of the season so far. Temperatures fall to near or below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday night.