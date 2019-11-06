New Book Chronicles Life & Impact of WCCS President Dr. James Mitchell

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A book about the life of Wallace Community College Selma President Dr. James Mitchell — aims to inspire people to dream big — and never give up.

The book is called — ‘A Touchstone of Determination — True Grit: The Dr. James Mitchell Story.’

A book signing was held at the college Wednesday morning.

Author — Linda Eatmon-Jones — says Mitchell’s story is one that she thinks people need to know about. She says it’s a story about determination — and making a difference in the world.

“When I see people like Dr. Mitchell, I stop and say, these are unsung heroes whose stories needs to be told,” she said.

“Very humbling experience,” said Mitchell.

“I mean, we all have trials and tribulations that we to deal with and have to work through. And if you have an opportunity having moved through that and not let it become a barrier but have used it as a motivating force then that’s how you begin to help others who you see in similar situations or conditions.”

Mitchell has been the president at Wallace Community College Selma — for 19 years.