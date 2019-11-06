Person of Interest Sought In Aniah Blanchard Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 (Source: Auburn Police)

2/2 (Source: Auburn Police)



Auburn Police needs your help identifying a person of interest in the case of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Police say the unidentified male was at the convenience store at the same time Blanchard was last seen on October 23.

The individual is described as a black male, mid-20’s, approximately 200 lbs, and is between 5’8″ and 5’10”.

Police say he was also seen leaving the area in what is described as a late 2000s model Lincoln Town Car, silver or grey in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn Police at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-501-3140.