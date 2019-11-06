Showers ahead for Thursday

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary makes its way into the deep south Thursday. Clouds and shower will accompany the boundary as it passes through the state. Rainfall potential will be light with .25 to .50″ possible. The clouds and rain move out early Friday and then much cooler air spills into the area. Temps only manage to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday afternoon. We have high pressure returning overhead during the weekend. Sunny and dry conditions will prevail throughout the region. Highs will top out in the 60s with morning lows in the 30s. Another frontal boundary moves into the state early next week. This Arctic front brings in rain and then the coldest air so far this fall. Morning lows will be in upper 20s to lower 30s around the middle of next week.