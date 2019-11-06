Wonderful Wednesday; Rain Returns with Front Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY WEATHER: Today will be the best day of weather of the week with plenty of sunshine, and after the cool start with mid 40s to lower 50s this morning, highs in the mid to upper 70s are expected this afternoon. Tonight, clouds will begin to increase and it will not be as cold as lows fall into the upper 50s.

RAIN RETURNS TOMORROW: An approaching cold front tomorrow will bring clouds and showers back to Alabama Thursday and Thursday night. The air will be stable and there won’t any surface based instability, so there is no risk of severe storms, and probably no thunder. Rain amounts will be around 1/2 inch for most communities. Then, on Friday, most of the rain should be out of most of by daybreak and the day itself will feature a clearing sky. It will be a much colder day as well with a high possibly in the upper 50s along with a brisk northwest wind, which will only make it feel colder.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Clear and cold for the high school games Friday night with temperatures falling through the 40s.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: Another great weekend of weather as very dry air settles in across the state; we are forecasting sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. Lows Saturday and Sunday mornings will be mostly in the mid and upper 30s. Highs Saturday will be lower 60s, followed by mid 60s Sunday.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Alabama hosts LSU Saturday in Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff); the weather could not be any better for the biggest college game of the year. A sunny sky, temperatures will fall from near 61 at kickoff, into the mid 50s by the final whistle. Sunset Saturday in Tuscaloosa comes at 4:52p CT, so the fourth quarter will be played under the lights.

NEXT WEEK: A secondary front will arrive in the state for our Veterans Day Monday and for now the air looks too dry for any meaningful precipitation with that cold front. However, this now looks like it could be that first true, Arctic front of the year, as the coldest air of the season so far arrives in here for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s, and lows possibly dropping into the 20s for portions of South/Central Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet with no signs of any tropical storm formation this week. However, hurricane season runs through the end of November, so we will keep an eye on the things, but typically as sea surface temperatures cool down we don’t see much tropical activity this time of year.

Have an amazing day!

Ryan