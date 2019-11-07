Jeff Sessions Announces 2020 Run for Senate Seat

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will attempt to win back his old U.S. Senate seat in Alabama after a tumultuous time in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

The Republican announced his 2020 run Thursday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The seat is currently held by Democrat Doug Jones who pulled off a huge upset in 2018.

The 72-year-old Sessions was a popular figure in Alabama during 20 years as senator. But next year’s race will test how much that popularity has taken a hit under withering criticism from Trump.

Their relationship soured when Sessions as attorney general recused himself from an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and Trump blamed Sessions for what he frequently called a “witch hunt” by an independent prosecutor.

Sessions hasn’t returned the criticism.