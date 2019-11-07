Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Aniah Blanchard Case

by Jerome Jones

Police have identified the suspect in the case of missing 19 year old Aniah Blanchard as Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery.

U.S. Marshalls along with at least 11 other agencies are actively searching for Yazeed.

According to court records, Yazeed has a lengthy criminal history.

He is currently out on bond for charges of kindnapping and attempted murder.

Yazeed is considered armed and dangerous ,authorities warn against approaching him.

If you have information on Ibraham Yazeed’s location, call Central Alabama Crimestoppers at (334) 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a $105,000 reward.