MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Risks of vaping + Lack of sleep risks + Benefits of exercising

by Samantha Williams

A new review of research found more evidence that vaping can harm the heart and blood vessels. Researchers at Ohio State University College of Medicine said e-cigarettes contain small particles and metals, which could contribute to cardiovascular problems.

Plus, lack of sleep can lead to increased risk of heart attack and stroke. A new study in the journal ‘Neurology’ looked at nearly half a million people in China and found people who had trouble falling or staying asleep, waking too early , or lacking focus because of poor sleep were 18% more likely to develop diseases of the brain and blood vessels and the heart.

Finally, breast cancer patients may benefit from more exercise. German researchers found getting at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity like brisk walking was associated with a lower risk of death.