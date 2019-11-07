Montgomery Police: “aware of multiple social media posts regarding attempted abductions”

by Jalea Brooks

Several alarming social media posts regarding attempted abductions, or possible human-trafficking attempts in Montgomery have caught the attention of the Montgomery Police Department.

In the weeks after the tragedy of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” Mckinney, and in the midst of the search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchett, these types of posts have seemingly multiplied on social media.

Alabama News Network reached out to The Montgomery Police Department Wednesday , after receiving several news tips from viewers with the intent to raise awareness.

Thursday, this message was shared on the Department’s Facebook Page:

MPD has “investigated the circumstances surrounding these posts and none of them have indicated that they were related to an abduction attempt” according to the post.

While police have debunked many of the viral posts that are currently circulating on social media, ” MPD consistently encourages residents to be aware of their surroundings, to practice personal safety on a daily basis”. If you see any suspicious or criminal activity you should dial 911 immediately or the non-emergency number at 334-625-2651.