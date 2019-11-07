MPD Offers Holiday Safety Tips After Recent Social Media Post Rumors

by Mandy McQueen

Several alarming social media posts regarding attempted abductions, or possible human-trafficking attempts in Montgomery have caught the attention of the Montgomery Police Department.

MPD Captain R.L. Duckett says MPD investigated the circumstances surrounding the posts and none indicated that they were related to an abduction or a kidnapping attempt.

“I think a lot of people just don’t really understand the circumstances and they kind of exaggerates the situation sometimes. I get that people are trying to warn folks but please understand and know the facts before you make posts like that,” said Duckett.

Duckett says a lot of social media posts are made without a police report being filed and some posts are old and recirculate each year.

“Sometimes they are a nationwide thing. So yes, we try to stay on top of that,” said Duckett. Even though recent posts have not been substantiated, MPD encourages everyone to remain aware and practice personal safety on a daily basis.

Personal Safety Tips for Shopping in Stores

• Do not buy more than you can carry.

• Save all receipts together to help you verify credit card or bank statements as they arrive.

• Consider alternate options to pay for your merchandise, such as one-time use or virtual credit cards numbers, money orders or online stores.

• Wait until asked before taking out your credit card or checkbook.

• Carry your purse close to your body or your wallet inside a coat or front trouser pocket.

• Tell a security guard or store employee if you see an unattended bag or package.Shopping with Small Children

• If you are shopping with children, make a plan in case you are separated from each other.

• Select a central meeting place.

• Teach them to know they can ask mall personnel or store security employees if they need help.Parking Lot

• Do not carry large amounts of cash; use checks, credit/debit cards to make purchases.

• Use automated teller machines in highly populated areas.

• Try not to use your phone or text when walking through a parking lot.

• Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason.

• Shop during daylight hours instead of at night.

• Carry your car key fob in hand to be used as a personal alarm.

• Do not leave purchased items visible in your vehicle.

• Do not wear expensive jewelry.