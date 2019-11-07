Person of Interest Identified in Case of Missing 19-Year-Old Aniah Blanchard

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Auburn Police Department has identified the person of interest in the case of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, has been identified as the person of interest. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for the charge of Kidnapping in the first degree.

Currently, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task force along with other agencies assisting in this investigation are actively searching for Yazeed. Yazeed is currently out on bond for the charges of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The charge stems from the investigation of the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard between Wednesday, October 23, and Thursday, October 24.

Further investigation and analysis of evidence has determined that Yazeed, was at the same location Blanchard was last

seen. He is believed to be involved in taking Aniah against her will.

Additional charges and/or arrests are anticipated.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Yazeed, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers new number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a $105,000 Cash Reward!