Rain Returns Today; Colder Temperatures Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN RETURNS TODAY: An approaching cold front bring clouds and periods of rain back to Alabama today and tonight. The air will be stable, so there is no risk of severe storms, but we could have some rumbles of thunder along the way. Rain is possible in Northwest Alabama during the morning hours, but it looks like most of the rain arrives for the rest of the state starting around midday, lasting through the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Rain amounts will be around 1/2 inch for most communities. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 70s for most.

FOR FRIDAY: The cold front should rapidly push through the state tonight and should be out of the state by daybreak Friday, meaning the rain will be out of here as well. Through the day the sky becomes sunny as a very dry air mass settles back into the state. Highs tomorrow, should be in the upper 50s, and add in brisk northerly winds, it will be feeling colder.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Clear and cold for the first round of those high school playoff games tomorrow night with temperatures falling through the 40s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Under a clear sky, temperatures will drop into the mid 30s early Saturday morning. The day Saturday will feature sunshine in full supply with a high in the lower 60s. Another cold night Saturday as lows by Sunday morning will be in the 30s. Sunday will be sunny as well with a high in the mid to upper 60s. Not at all a bad November weekend of weather.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Alabama hosts LSU Saturday in Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff); the weather could not be any better for the biggest college game of the year. A sunny sky, temperatures will fall from near 61 at kickoff, into the mid 50s by the final whistle. Sunset Saturday in Tuscaloosa comes at 4:52p CT, so the fourth quarter will be played under the lights.

FOR NEXT WEEK: The first Arctic cold front of the year will be heading into Alabama as we head into our Veterans Day Monday. It now looks like teh front will have moisture to work with, so clouds will be increasing Monday with rain expected to return late in the day. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday we will continue to mention showers in the forecast, with much colder air as highs will likely hold in the 40s. It will feel like the middle of winter…Be prepared!!! Morning lows by Wednesday and Thursday morning should be below freezing, with widespread 20s expected across South/Central Alabama. Sunshine will return on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. For the rest of the week, expect dry weather with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will begin to moderate by weeks end.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet with no signs of any tropical storm formation through the weekend. However, hurricane season runs through the end of November, so we will keep an eye on the things, but typically as sea surface temperatures cool down we don’t see much tropical activity this time of year.

Have an exceptional day!

Ryan