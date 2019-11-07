Rain & Storms Tonight

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary continues to approach the state and it will move through overnight. Rain and a few storms will pass through our area. Some storms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds. We expect rainfall amounts under a half inch. The rain departs by sunrise Friday. Clouds linger and temps will be a lot cooler area wide. Gusty north winds of 8 to 16 mph will provide a chill in the air. Temps will only manage upper 50s to around 60 for afternoon highs. High pressure move back overhead this weekend. Sunny and cool conditions prevail both days. We’re looking at some really cold air moving into the deep south early next week. An Arctic front passes through with some showers but most notable with this system is the temperature drop. Highs on Tuesday may only manage the 40s while overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s early Wednesday. Fortunately, it’s a rather quick blast of cold air. Temps start warming Thursday and highs are back in the 60s by next Friday.