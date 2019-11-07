Showers And A Few Storms Thursday; Cooler This Weekend

by Ben Lang

An overcast sky fills a majority of the sky across central and south Alabama this morning. Temperatures started off on the milder side this morning thanks to that, with morning lows only in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures rebounded quickly, with many locations in the mid to upper 70s prior to noon. Expect a mostly cloudy to overcast sky throughout the day, with showers and a few embedded storms likely this afternoon and evening. Rain totals look pretty light today, with somewhere between one-tenth and half an inch of rain across our area. The rain tapers off this evening as a cold front sweeps through the area. However, expect some lingering through about midnight, especially across southeast Alabama. The clouds won’t immediately depart behind the front, so expect a mostly cloudy to overcast sky overnight. Lows fall into the mid to upper 40s by early Friday morning.

Friday looks cool, breezy, and mostly cloudy. High temperatures only rebound into the upper 50s to around 60°. The clouds finally clear Friday night, setting the state for a cold Saturday morning. Expect morning lows in the mid 30s.

After the chilly start to Saturday morning, afternoon highs recover into the low 60s under a sunny sky. Saturday night looks cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday afternoon trends a bit milder with highs in the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Another weather system heads our way early next week. Models are inconsistent on the amount of moisture available as the front arrives Monday night, so rain may not be all that widespread Veteran’s Day/Tuesday. However, temperatures fall significantly behind this system. In fact, Tuesday’s high temperatures may come around midnight Monday night, with temperatures falling throughout Tuesday. Tuesday night could feature our first widespread freeze, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Next Wednesday and Thursday could feature abundant sunshine with highs in the 50s.