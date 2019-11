by Jerome Jones, Jonathan Thomas

Ibraheem Yazeed, the man wanted in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, has been arrested in Escambia County,

Florida.

Around 11:00 p.m. last night the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office got a call U.S. Marshalls to assist in an arrest on the Alabama/Pensacola line.

The suspect fled before being apprehended.

He’s is currently being held without bond in the Escambia County Jail.