Tuskegee men use late push to beat Faulkner

by Adam Solomon

The last of Faulkner’s double digit lead evaporated with 3:22 to play when Deshawn Millington put the Golden Tigers up for the first time in the second half. The teams swapped the lead back and forth twice more before James Eads hit the game-winner with 31 seconds left as Tuskegee downed the Eagles 73-69.

Faulkner held a 14-point lead with 2:43 to play in the first half and led by as many as 13 in the second before Tuskegee chipped away. The Golden Tigers embarked on a 15-3 run beginning at the 7:55 mark and ending with the Millington go-ahead bucket.

The game changed significantly in the second half as the teams combined for 33 fouls over the 20-minute period and the Eagles watched as their trio of big men struggled with foul trouble.

Faulkner’s strongest stretch came after it trailed by three with 9:32 left in the first half. The Eagles saw Jacob Spence (SR/Fernandina Beach, Fla.) drop in a hook in the lane to narrow the gap to 21-20 and ignite a 16-0 Faulkner run.

Faulkner struggled from the free throw line, shooting just 63.2 percent. The shooting woes spilled over to the floor where the Eagles shot 39.6 percent from the floor and 18.8 percent from three.

Myles Thomas topped all scorers with 28 points while Eads added 17 for Tuskegee. Milan Skundric (SR/Negotin, Serbia) finished with 19 to lead Faulkner while C.J. Williamson (SO/Guntersville, Ala.) had 15.