Report: Amount of Blood Found in Blanchard’s Car Indicates She Suffered Life-Threatening Injury

Lee County authorities say that blood evidence found on the passenger’s side of the Aniah Blanchard’s car is indicative of a person suffering from a life-threatening injury. The blood evidence was submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and it was confirmed to be the blood of Blanchard.

Video evidence from the convenience store where she was last seen, shows Blanchard and kidnapping suspect, Ibraheem Yazeed, at the store at the same time.

During further investigation, a witness identified Yazeed as forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and driving off.

Yazeed was taken into custody in Escambia County, Florida. Blanchard still hasn’t been located.