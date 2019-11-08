Clearing Sky Tonight; Abundant Sunshine This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy Friday with afternoon temperatures hovering in the 50s. The sky gradually clears north to south this evening, and sunshine returns Saturday morning. However, its going to be rather chilly Saturday morning. In the meantime, prepare for a cool evening if you’re out and about at high school football games or otherwise. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s by 7PM, with winds still out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures fall into the mid 40s towards the 4th quarter/10PM. Expect overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 30s, but locations in Marengo, Perry, Chilton, and Coosa county could fall near or below freezing. A freeze warning is in effect for those counties through 8AM Saturday, so it would be a good idea to bring cold-sensitive plants and pets inside.

The weekend looks very nice after Thursday’s rain, and the cloudy and chilly Friday weather. Saturday afternoon highs rebound into the low 60s under a fully sunny sky. Saturday night turns chilly with a clear sky, with lows in the upper 30s. Sunday trends milder with highs in the upper 60s under a sunny sky. Sunday night stays a bit milder with lows in the mid 40s.

Another weather system approaches our area early next week. We’ll see more clouds on Veteran’s Day, with rain becoming increasing likely later in the day. This afternoon’s GFS and European model runs trended wetter with this system. Rain looks pretty likely Monday night and Tuesday also. A cold surge of air starts works into our area Monday night. We may actually see Tuesday’s high temperatures around midnight Monday night. It also looks like the cold air outruns the back edge of the rain, so expect a cold rain should it linger into Tuesday morning. Tuesday night looks like our first widespread freeze, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Next Wednesday looks dry but cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Another system could bring another round of rain to our area late next week, but details are extremely limited at this time. It still looks cool though, with highs just in the 50s next Thursday and Friday. Sunshine could return early next weekend, though next Saturday still looks cool with highs in the 50s.