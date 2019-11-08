Colder Today; Nice Weekend; Much Colder Next Week

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: The cold front rapidly pushed through the state overnight and has brought colder temps with it. Through the day, the sky will gradually clear as a very dry air mass settles into the state. Highs today will struggle to climb out of the 50s, and add in brisk northerly winds, it will be feeling colder.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Clear and cold for the first round of those high school playoff games tonight with temperatures falling through the 40s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Under a clear sky, temperatures will fall into the mid 30s early Saturday morning, areas of frost are likely. The day Saturday will feature sunshine in full supply with a high in the lower 60s. Another cold night Saturday as low by Sunday morning will be in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mainly sunny as well with a high in the upper 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Alabama hosts LSU Saturday in Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff); the weather could not be any better for the biggest college game of the year. A sunny sky, temperatures will fall from near 61 at kickoff, into the mid 50s by the final whistle. Sunset Saturday in Tuscaloosa comes at 4:52p CT, so the fourth quarter will be played under the lights.

FOR NEXT WEEK: The first Arctic cold front of the year will be heading into Alabama as we head into our Veterans Day Monday. It now looks like the front will have moisture to work with, so clouds will be increasing Monday with some rain expected to return late in the day and overnight. Highs Monday will be in the 70s. The front will push through the state overnight and temperatures will fall into the 40s over Central and South Alabama and that is where they are likely to stay all day. Tuesday night, the sky will clear and temperatures will plummet, by daybreak Wednesday temperatures will drop into upper 20s over the southern half of the state. Wednesday will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. For the rest of the week, we will likely see showers return to the forecast for Thursday and Friday with more clouds than sun. Temperatures will begin to moderate by week’s end as 50s and perhaps 60s return.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet with no signs of any tropical storm formation this week. However, hurricane season runs through the end of November, so we will keep an eye on the things, but typically as sea surface temperatures cool down we don’t see much tropical activity this time of year.

Have a great day!

Ryan