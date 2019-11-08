Governor Ivey Accepts Bet from Louisiana Governor on Alabama vs. LSU Game

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey has accepted a bet from Louisiana governor, John Bel Edwards.

Via Twitter, Edwards issued a bet to Ivey for Saturday’s Alabama vs. LSU game. Edwards offered a seafood dinner to Ivey from a prestigious Baton Rouge seafood restaurant if Alabama defeats LSU.

Ivey accepted the bet and offered Edwards a gift basket from Hope Hull’s Priesters Pecans if LSU beats Alabama.

#3 Alabama takes on # 2 LSU Saturday, November 9 in Tuscaloosa.

Many experts are calling this the “Game of the College Football Year”.