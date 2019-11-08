Groovin In The Garden

by Chris Searcy

Friday, November 8, 2019

Gates Open at 6 PM; Music at 7 PM

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Junior Executive Board is proud to invite you to experience a new annual concert featuring regional bands in the John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden.

Bands:

Kirk Jay & Kuntry Funk

Souled Out Groove

Coleman Woodson Group

Tickets

General Admission

Open seating.

In Partnership with MMFA Junior Executive Board we are offering tickets at a discounted price! (ONLY $10 if you email emergemontgomery@gmail.com)

VIP

The VIP experience will include the opportunity to meet the musicians prior to the concert as well as a selection of food and drinks for your enjoyment. Open seating.

$50 | $60 after November 1, 2019