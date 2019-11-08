Groovin In The Garden
Friday, November 8, 2019
Gates Open at 6 PM; Music at 7 PM
The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Junior Executive Board is proud to invite you to experience a new annual concert featuring regional bands in the John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden.
Bands:
Kirk Jay & Kuntry Funk
Souled Out Groove
Coleman Woodson Group
Tickets
General Admission
Open seating.
In Partnership with MMFA Junior Executive Board we are offering tickets at a discounted price! (ONLY $10 if you email emergemontgomery@gmail.com)
VIP
The VIP experience will include the opportunity to meet the musicians prior to the concert as well as a selection of food and drinks for your enjoyment. Open seating.
$50 | $60 after November 1, 2019